1 injured in Orange County crash after U-Haul runs off road, through fence and into pole: Troopers

One person was injured during a crash on Thursday morning in Orange County after a U-Haul truck ran off the roadway, crashing into a fence and knocking down a light pole, troopers say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place Thursday morning off University Boulevard.

Troopers say a U-Haul truck ran off the roadway, crashed into a fence and knocked down a light pole.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There is currently roadblock on University Boulevard due to the wires from the light pole, officials say.

The crash took place on Thursday morning on University Boulevard in Orange County.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the driver of the truck to run off the roadway. The driver's current health status is unknown.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

