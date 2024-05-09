1 injured in shooting at Orange County crash scene involving car, shuttle bus

Stream FOX 35 News

Authorities in Orange County were notified of a traffic collision involving a car and a shuttle bus at the intersection of S. Powers Drive and Old Winter Garden Rd. late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies arrived to discover one individual involved in the incident sustained a gunshot wound, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). The injured person was transported to the hospital with injuries assessed as non-life threatening. Deputies are on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details were immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has a crew gathering additional information. Check back for updates.