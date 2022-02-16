1 injured after fire tears through Orange County home overnight

Fire crews battled flames at a home in Orange County early Wednesday.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. about the fire on Danforth Drive.

Neighbors shared video with FOX 35 of the flames shooting into the night sky. They say they were worried the fire was going to spread to their home.

"The flames were 25, 30-feet in the air. Easily."

The neighbor says one person inside the home suffered burns to their hands trying to get their belongings out of the home. The neighbor also says a mattress had caught fire in the back of the home which is what reportedly started the blaze.

Orange County Fire Rescue says they found propane tanks on the back porch.

"Crews immediately started to keep the tanks cool while simultaneously working to extinguish the flames. As the flames were fought back, crews were able to move the tanks to a safe location."

Investigators are still working to determine the official cause of the fire. The Red Cross has been notified for assistance.

