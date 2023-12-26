1 dog killed, homeowners displaced after Weeki Wachee house catches fire on Christmas: HCFR

article

One dog died after a fire started at a Weeki Wachee home Monday night, according to firefighters.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says they responded to a fire in the 13000 block of Johnathan Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowners came home to smoke in their house and firefighters found a fire in the kitchen. Crews say they brought the fire under control quickly.

According to HCFR, the home had significant heat and smoke damage. Firefighters say the homeowners were displaced.

According to crews, one dog died while another dog was rescued by the owners before HCFR arrived. No humans were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.