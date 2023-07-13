1 dog found dead, 32 others found in 'deplorable conditions' in Ocoee home: Deputies

article

One dog was found dead and dozens of others were found living in deplorable conditions at an Ocoee home, Orange County Deputies said.

On July 13, deputies said they responded to the 200 block of East Silver Star Road to help Orange County Animal Services with removing dogs from a home.

Deputies said 32 dogs were found inside the home and one dog was found deceased.

The owner of the property was not there when crews arrived at the home.

No other details have been released.