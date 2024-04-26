1 dead in Ocala house fire, crews say
OCALA, Fla. - One person has died following a house fire that happened in Ocala, fire crews said.
On Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 2600 block of Northeast First Avenue after a person called crews about flames spewing from their neighbor's home.
When crews arrived, they found a one-story home engulfed in flames with fire burning through the roof.
Photos show house fire in Ocala that claimed the life of one person | Photo Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue
Deteriorating fire conditions forced crews to withdraw from the inside of the home after a powerline affected by the fire fell, preventing their access to the water supply.
A search of the home revealed that one person was inside. They died as a result of the fire.
Their identity has not been released yet.