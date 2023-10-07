1 person killed in deadly I-4 crash in Kissimmee: FHP

article

One person has died following a crash that happened on I-4 in Kissimmee, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A Subaru was traveling on I-4 eastbound behind a Kia Sportage near mile marker 59 in the center lane around 4:18 a.m. Saturday.

The Subaru driver ran off the roadway and onto the median after colliding with the back of the Kia.

The Subaru driver then collided with the center guardrail before rotating clockwise and coming to a stop across the center and outside lane, FHP said.

A Jeep Wrangler also traveling in the center lane on I-4 in the eastbound lane failed to observe the Kia car and as a result, the front of the Subaru collided with the left side of the Kia.

This collision redirected the Kia onto the center median causing it to collide with the center guardrail.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital but later died.

The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries, while the passenger in the Jeep had serious injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.