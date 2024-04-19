1 dead following small plane crash in Lake County, sheriff's office says

Livestream FOX 35 News

One person has died following the crash of a small plane in Lake County.

Lake County deputies and emergency responders rushed to 6548 Groveland Airport Rd. in Groveland at 1:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a single-passenger plane crash.

Authorities confirmed that the sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred in an open field, and there are no indications of additional injuries or harm to bystanders.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and is being transitioned to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for further examination.

The FAA will lead the investigation into determining the cause of the incident.