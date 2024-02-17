1 dead, K-9 hurt following Marion County officer-involved shooting: Deputies

Watch FOX 35 Live

One person was killed and a police K-9 was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Marion County, deputies said.

On Saturday morning around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call in Silver Springs in the 900 block of NE 144th Court about a situation involving a battery strangulation suspect.

The man was located in the backyard where he "initiated gunfire" with deputies, injuring K-9 Leo.

Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Deputies returned fire on the man who later died after being taken to a hospital.

The identity of the man has not been released.

No other details about the incident have been released.