Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, K-9 hurt following Marion County officer-involved shooting: Deputies

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando

Watch FOX 35 Live

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was killed and a police K-9 was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Marion County, deputies said. 

On Saturday morning around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call in Silver Springs in the 900 block of NE 144th Court about a situation involving a battery strangulation suspect. 

The man was located in the backyard where he "initiated gunfire" with deputies, injuring K-9 Leo. 

Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Deputies returned fire on the man who later died after being taken to a hospital. 

The identity of the man has not been released. 

No other details about the incident have been released.  