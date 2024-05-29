1 dead after LYNX bus collides with car in east Orange County: FHP

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a LYNX bus and a car that occurred early Wednesday evening.

The FHP said troopers responded to N. Econlockhatchee Trail and Valencia College Lane in Orange County around 7:30 p.m. to find the driver of a 2004 Infiniti G35, an adult man whose identity is pending, dead at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the bus was traveling southbound on N. Econlockhatchee Trail in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of Valencia College Ln. At the same time, the Infiniti was traveling northbound on N. Econlockhatchee Trail in the outside lane. Both vehicles had green traffic lights.

The bus attempted to make a left turn onto Valencia College Lane when it collided with the Infiniti. The impact caused the Infiniti to veer off the roadway, collide with a concrete wall, overturn, and strike a pedestrian traffic signal.

The driver of the Lynx bus, a 59-year-old male from Orlando, and the five passengers on the bus were not transported to the hospital.

The northbound lanes of N. Econlockhatchee Trail were blocked for several hours due to the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.