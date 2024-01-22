Man killed after fire breaks out at duplex in Daytona Beach, officials say

A man has died following an early morning house fire in Daytona Beach Monday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a duplex located at 227 Madison Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames and smoke.

Firefighters told FOX 35 News they had a difficult time working the fire because they could not get around the building to secure it due to a refrigerator blocking the door and barbwire on the back window, trapping the man inside the home. Once the fire was under control, firefighters found the man dead.

Two people living on the other side of the single-story duplex were able to make it out safely, authorities said.

The state fire marshal has been requested to determine the cause of the fire.

The home is a total loss.