1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Orange County, Sheriff says

One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Orange County, Sheriff John Mina said on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard.

They said that deputies were searching for a suspect, who was wanted out of Altamonte Springs for several charges, including domestic violence, battery, and numerous weapon charges. He made statements to his girlfriend that he was not going back to prison.

When deputies located the suspect, the suspect opened at least two rounds at deputies. They returned fire and hit him.

They said that the suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The FDLE is investigating the incident. The State Attorney's Office will next and then an internal review will be completed.

