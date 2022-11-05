1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says

Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.



"Preliminary evidence shows the pedestrians entered the roadway in the direct path of the vehicle while not in a marked crosswalk," an FHP spokesperson said.

The Hyundai driver, an 80-year-old Orlando woman, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Both of the pedestrians were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), where one was pronounced deceased, and the other remains in stable condition. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

This crash remains under investigation.