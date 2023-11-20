1 dead, 4 injured after driver tries to pass car illegally on Orange Blossom Trail: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 26-year-old woman was killed and four others are seriously injured after a driver was hit trying to pass another car on South Orange Blossom Trail in Osceola County, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of OBT and Sundown Drive.

A 26-year-old man and three passengers – a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man – were traveling north on OBT in a Chrysler Sebring while another car was traveling in the southbound lane. The driver tried to pass the second car, a Toyota Corolla, which had a 30-year-old man as its only occupant, in a no-passing zone and entered the southbound lane, putting him in the direct path of the Corolla, according to FHP.

The Sebring tried to re-enter the northbound lane, but lost control of the car, troopers said. That's when the left side of the car hit the front of the Corolla, causing the Sebring to go off the roadway while rotating counterclockwise onto the northbound shoulder, troopers said. The second car veered off the roadway and onto the southbound shoulder.

The 26-year-old woman who was in the Sebring was pronounced dead on the scene, while the two drivers and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The report said their injuries are "serious."

According to the report, the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt, nor were the other two passengers in the Sebring. The driver of the second car was also not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.