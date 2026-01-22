Winter storm: These airlines are offering flight changes, travel waivers

The Brief A massive winter storm is expected to bring rain, ice, snow, and sleet to several states in the southern U.S. – potentially becoming a historic storm. Ahead of the storm, several airlines are issuing travel waivers, allowing passengers to change their flight plans without fees or penalties.



Millions of Americans across several states are expected to be impacted by a massive winter storm crossing the southern United States. The storm is expected to bring a combination of rain, snow, sleet, and ice to several states, likely impacting flights and those traveling.

Several airlines have issued travel waivers, allowing people with booked flights to change their travel plans without fees, penalties, or fare differences. Each airline has their own restrictions and fine print. Be sure to read each of them.

Here is what each airline is doing.

Delta

Delta has canceled flights at airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee ahead of the forecast winter weather. The airline is also allowing passengers traveling through more than 40 airports to change their travel plans.

Click each link to see the specifics of the travel waivers. Each includes the impacted travel dates, the deadline to rebook, and the deadline for when the rebooked flight has to happen.

Southwest

Southwest has issued travel waivers for nearly 50 of its airports across the central and southern United States ahead of the winter storm. Passengers impacted can rebook their travel plans within 14 days of the original booking without a change fee. Canceled flights or flights significant delayed may be eligible for a refund. Click here for details.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel waivers for people traveling through more than 30 airports across the U.S., waiving change fees for those impacted – and who elect to rebook their flights for another date.

AA said changes must be booked by Jan. 27, 2026, and travel has to be completed within 1 year of the original ticket. Passengers may have to pay the difference in fare, if there is one. Click here for details.

United

United has issued waivers to those traveling through Chicago due to the extreme cold, and more than 60 airports because of the winter storm.

The waiver allows people to reschedule their flights without a change fee or fare difference. New flights have to be booked by Jan. 29. Click here for details.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit has extended its flexible travel policies to nearly 20 of its airport destinations due to the winter storm. Change fees and fare differences will be waived through Jan. 31 for flights scheduled between Jan. 23-26. Click here for details.

Frontier

Frontier is allowing people to change their flights without change or cancel fees due to the winter storm. Click here for details.

Allegiant

Allegient said it is aware of the winter storm and listed 15 airports where flights may be delayed or canceled between Jan. 23 and Jan. 26. Allegiant said people can contact the airline, where teams can assist with making flight changes. All change fees are waived for the impacted airports. Click here for details.

JetBlue

JetBlue is waiving fees for changed flights, canceled reservations, and fare differences for those traveling through airports impacted by the winter storm. Click here for details.

Orlando airport preparing for potential impacts

While Florida is not in the storm's direct path, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is a busy vacation destination for those visiting the beaches, theme parks, and other attractions.

In a statement to FOX 35, MCO said is preparing for the potential of having more people in its terminals. The airport said it has alerted restaurants to ensure they have enough staffing, supplies, and materials, as well as prepared janitorial staff to increase cleaning and sanitation around the terminal.

The goal, MCO said, is to make travelers as comfortable as possible.