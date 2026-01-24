Teen, two men injured after masked suspects open fire at Palm Bay park, officials say

article

The Brief Officers were called around 11:58 p.m. to the area of Palm Bay Road and Main Street after reports of gunshots. The victims were believed to be sitting inside a vehicle when they were approached by suspects wearing ski masks, who then fired into the vehicle. All injuries were described as non-life-threatening.



The Palm Bay police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night at Castaways Point Park.

According to authorities, officers were called around 11:58 p.m. to the area of Palm Bay Road and Main Street after reports of gunshots. Police said an initial search did not immediately uncover evidence of a shooting.

Reports suggest that at approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday, officers were notified by Palm Bay Community Hospital that three victims with gunshot-related injuries had arrived.

Police said a 21-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl each sustained graze wounds, with the juvenile also suffering injuries from broken glass. All injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators later determined the shooting occurred during a gathering at Castaways Point Park at 2990 Bay Boulevard. The victims were believed to be sitting inside a vehicle when they were approached by suspects wearing ski masks, who then fired into the vehicle.

Authorities said reports of a black Mercedes sedan or SUV possibly being involved remain unconfirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Bay Police Department or CrimeLine.