1 dead, 3 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, officials say

article

The Brief The incident unfolded when a 2015 Ford Edge traveling eastbound in the center lane failed to notice a previous crash ahead. The driver of the Durango, the driver of the Expedition, and two passengers from the Expedition had exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway between the two. According to authorities, the driver of the Ford Edge did not observe the stopped vehicles and collided with the rear of the Dodge Durango. The impact caused the Durango to lurch forward, striking all four individuals who were standing between the vehicles.



A multi-vehicle crash on State Road 408 at mile marker 21 killed one person and seriously injured three others.

According to reports, officials arrived at the scene around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded when a 2015 Ford Edge traveling eastbound in the center lane failed to notice a previous crash ahead.

According to officials, the earlier crash had involved a 2019 Dodge Durango and a 2007 Ford Expedition, which had a tow dolly attached.

Both vehicles were stopped in the center lane following their collision.

The driver of the Durango, the driver of the Expedition, and two passengers from the Expedition had exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway between the two.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford Edge did not observe the stopped vehicles and collided with the rear of the Dodge Durango. The impact caused the Durango to lurch forward, striking all four individuals who were standing between the vehicles.

Emergency services responded promptly. The 35-year-old Orlando male pedestrian, driver of the Durango was transported to AdventHealth East Orlando, where he was pronounced deceased.

Two of the passengers from the Ford Expedition were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, while a fourth passenger was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Reports suggest the driver of the Ford Edge remained at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: