1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting at party in Orange County

One person is dead and three other people were injured after a shooting at a party in Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Ring Road around 5:25 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

"A party seemed to have been taking place and there were many people on scene," the sheriff's office told FOX 35 News.

Deputies say one person had been shot and killed and another had been shot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were also shot but their wounds were said to be non-life threatening.

Detectives do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.