1 dead, 3 injured in Volusia County multi car crash, FHP says

A motorcyclist has died and three others were injured following a crash that happened in Volusia County Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Rogue was traveling Eastbound on East International Speedway west of West Parkway in the inside lane.

A motorcyclist was stopped in the eastbound lane of East International Speedway ahead of the Rogue. A Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Mustang were stopped at the red light ahead of the motorcyclist.

The Rogue reportedly didn't stop and struck the motorcyclist and also the Cherokee which collided with the back of the Wrangler which then struck the back of the Mustang.

The 73-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Halifax Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Rogue had minor injuries as well as the driver and passenger of the Jeep Cherokee.