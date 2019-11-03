1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting in Orlando

Orlando police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Polk Street and Benson Avenue.

The incident reportedly occurred during a street party of about 200 people.

One person was killed at the scene, according to police. Another victim was shot in the leg and another shot in the shoulder and leg.

They were both reportedly taken to the hospital.

Police say it appears the suspect is on the run; however, they say it's still too early in the investigation to know for certain.

Advertisement

If you know anything you are asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.