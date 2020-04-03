1 dead, 2 crew members evacuated from cruise ships at sea

article

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines says that one person has died on their Celebrity Infinity ship.

According to the Miami Herald, the person was a crew member. When FOX 35 reached out, that was not confirmed.

The cruise line tells FOX 35 News that two additional crew members on the Oasis of the Seas have been evacuated "for medical reasons." It is not known if these cases are related to the coronavirus.

Most crew members on the Celebrity Infinity have been under strict lockdown in their rooms since Saturday as coronavirus concerns increase, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.