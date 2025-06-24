1 dead, 1 injured in Winter Garden townhome shooting: Police

The Brief A shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Westside Townhomes in Winter Garden. One person was killed, and one person was injured, in the shooting. Officials are continuing to search for one suspect who fled the scene of the shooting.



One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Westside Townhomes in Winter Garden, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

At 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they responded to a shooting investigation at the Westside Townhomes, which are located at 1054 Dolphin Drive in Winter Garden.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two people with gunshot wounds. They said the home smelled like marijuana, and they saw several spent casings.

Police determined two people approached the home and fired multiple shots inside. Video evidence from the scene showed an additional person, whose involvement is currently unknown, fleeing from within the home with property from the scene.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Authorities say one of the people, a 25-year-old man named Darius Towns, died. The other person is currently in stable condition.

What's next:

Investigators identified several witnesses at the scene who police say are currently uncooperative and provided limited testimony. Officials are continuing to search for one suspect who fled the scene of the shooting.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for body camera footage and more information on the incident. Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Burger at (407) 656-3636, Ext. 6320 or Sergeant Dave Clarke at (407) 656-3636, Ext. 4092. Information can also be reported through CRIMELINE at 800-423-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: