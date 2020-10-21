1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Orlando on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Oakmont Apartments located at 3014 South Rio Grande Ave.

Officers tell FOX 35 News that one person has died and another is in critical condition. Police say they do have a shooter detained.

Police have not said if they are looking for any additional suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

