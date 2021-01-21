1 dead, 1 injured after Titusville shooting, police say

article

The Titusville Police Department say they are investigating after two people were shot, putting one of them in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other dead.

They said that the incident happened on Wednesday morning near the intersection of South Grannis Avenue and Tropic Street. A 40-year-old man, Darius Smith, was found dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. A female victim was found nearby and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound.

Their investigation reportedly revealed that the victims were shot by a suspect(s) who immediately fled after the incident. No one has been arrested yet for the crime.

Detectives said that they believe the victims were specifically targeted and that this was not just a random act of violence.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to contact police at 321-264-7800 or by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

