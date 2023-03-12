1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at party in Brevard County park: deputies

article

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a gang-related shooting at a party in Melbourne Beach, deputies said.

Around 6:30 pm. Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office received a call about a person shot at the Spessard Holland park.

As law enforcement responded, they encountered a vehicle on the 192 Causeway, and inside they found a second person that had been shot.

The alleged gunmen then left the area in a truck.

"With the assistance of Palm Bay PD and Melbourne PD, that truck was stopped. The occupants fled, and we got two of those individuals in custody at this time and are currently evaluating their charges."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.