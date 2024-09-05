1 in custody after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is in custody after an early-morning shooting in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Bethune Drive.
When police arrived, no victims were found.
No other details were released at this time.
This is a developing story.
