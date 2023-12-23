1 person arrested after man murdered during drug deal gone bad at Ocala Burger King parking lot, police say

article

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man who died in a Burger King parking lot in Ocala, police said.

David Smith III was arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Jose Valiant in what police said was a drug deal gone bad.

Valiant was killed in the Burger King parking lot on November 3 on East Silver Springs Blvd, police said.

Smith is facing third-degree murder charges and is currently in the Marion County Jail awaiting his next court date.