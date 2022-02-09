Still time to lock in a lower rate: Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rates fall | Feb. 9, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Feb. 9, 2022, which are mixed from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates fell for the longest term, rose for one shorter term and remained unchanged for two others compared to yesterday.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.750%, down from 3.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 3.000%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.990%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Feb. 9, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Amid significant rate increases, homeowners who want to refinance can still find opportunities to save. Rates for a 30-year refinance, which is the most common term, dropped to 3.750% today after nearing 3.9% for the past two days. Homeowners who took out their mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were much higher, can still realize interest savings on a refinance whether they choose a longer or shorter term.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.750%. This is down from yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.500%. This is the same as yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduce total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.125%. This is up from yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.990%. This is the same as yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

What are some reasons to refinance?

Each borrower’s situation is different, but here are some good reasons to refinance:

To get a lower interest rate — A lower interest rate could mean you pay less in interest over the life of your mortgage — provided you also refinance into a shorter term.

To shorten the repayment period — If your ultimate goal is to be mortgage-free one day, shortening the repayment period could help that happen sooner.

To reduce interest costs over the life of the loan — Interest can be a significant chunk of the total cost of your mortgage. For example, if you borrow $250,000 at 3.5% for 30 years, your total interest costs would be $154,140. Refinancing at 2.75% for the same repayment period could save you $36,723 in interest costs.

To withdraw equity in cash — Known as a "cash-out refinance," this type of refinance allows you to take out a new mortgage for more than you owe on your old one and take the difference in cash. Your home’s equity secures the extra cash, which you can use for home improvements, repairs or other needs.

To get a fixed mortgage rate — If you took out an adjustable-rate mortgage, the very low initial interest rate can reset to a much higher one at the end of the initial period. And after that, your rate can change with market conditions. Many homeowners with ARMs look to refinance into fixed-rate mortgages that can ensure a reliable payment at a predictable rate.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

