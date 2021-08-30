Today's mortgage rates sink for 3 key terms | August 30, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for August 30, 2021, which are largely trending down from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have largely fallen since last Friday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625%, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125%, -0.125

Rates last updated on August 30, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: The week opened with a dip in mortgage rates across three key repayment terms, extending the opportunity for homebuyers to lock in a historically low interest rate. While day-to-day incremental fluctuations are normal, mortgage rates have remained at near-record lows for much of 2021. But it’s worth noting that mortgage giant Freddie Mac has predicted that 30-year mortgage rates — the most popular term — will rise to around 3.4% by the end of the year.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates largely remained unchanged since last Friday, with only 20-year rates showing downward movement. Still, mortgage refinance rates have kept pace with purchase rates at historic lows, giving homeowners the opportunity to refinance and reap significant savings across all terms. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, unchanged

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625%, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

What is a good mortgage rate?

Many factors influence the mortgage rate a lender may offer you. But generally, a good mortgage rate is one that’s the lowest you can qualify for based on your individual factors, such as credit history, income, other debts, down payment amount, and more.

A rate that’s good for your financial situation should result in a monthly mortgage payment that you can manage, while leaving plenty of room in your monthly budget to put toward savings, investments, and an emergency fund. And a good rate should be competitive with average rates in the geographic area where you’re looking to buy.

Once you’ve chosen the home loan type that works for you, you can compare multiple lenders to truly find the best rates.

Current mortgage rates

Current mortgage rates remain at near-record lows, with the average purchase mortgage rate resting at just 2.344%.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is down from last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is down from last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is down from last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly the same compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

The forecast for mortgage rates in 2021

Researchers at Freddie Mac expect mortgage rates to rise slightly throughout 2021, citing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future.

Fannie Mae researchers anticipate mortgage rates to trend slightly higher this year, citing an ongoing rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. Ultimately, though, Fannie Mae experts believe lenders will "absorb" some of the elevated costs as "refinance demand gradually wanes" — keeping rates at relatively stable levels.

Here are the predictions for how 30-year fixed rates will look for the rest of the year:

Freddie Mac

Q3 (July to September): 3.0%

Q4 (October to December): 3.0%

Fannie Mae

Q3 (July to September): 2.9%

Q4 (October to December): 2.9%

How accurate were their predictions?

Actual average 30-year fixed rate in Q1 (January to March): 2.877%

Freddie Mac prediction: 2.9%

Fannie Mae prediction: 2.7%

