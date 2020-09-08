Wear RED SHOES Wednesday September 9 for FASD awareness

article

Red Shoes Rock is an international awareness campaign giving voice and support to those affected by prenatal alcohol exposure. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) is the leading cause of intellectual and other lifetime disabilities. Did you know that 1 in 20 have Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)? Eighty percent are un or misdiagnosed. Many are unaware that the typical facial features often associated with alcohol exposure in the past are only present in 5-10% of those on the spectrum, so for many, it is an invisible disability.

The goals for FASD Awareness Month & the Red Shoes Rock movement are to:

1. Turn invisibility into visibility

2. Create Conversation -THERE IS NO SAFE AMOUNT OF ALCOHOL DURING PREGNANCY

3. Change Stigma into understanding and acceptance

Bogin, Munns & Munns is a Central Florida law firm with founding principles of respect, dignity, and fairness. Bogin, Munns & Munns has been working to create awareness surrounding FASD. Lifetime Orlando resident Spencer Munns and his wife Lindsey added to their family by adopting two kids who were impacted by FASD. In addition to creating awareness, Spencer and Lindsey are leading the charge to encourage Central Floridians to Rock Red Shoes on Wednesday, September 9. The entire Bogin, Munns & Munns legal family is encouraged to join, and the movement will be highlighted on Bogin, Munns & Munns’ social media platforms.

The City of Orlando is also joining in the cause for awareness, and TEN buildings and sculptures in Downtown Orlando, including the iconic Lake Eola Fountain, will be lit up red on Wednesday for FASD awareness.

Please join us in our efforts to spread awareness by wearing red shoes on Wednesday, September 9th!