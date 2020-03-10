Wondering How Warm It Will Get?

We are now in meteorological Spring, and the thermometer proves it. After a Winter season of warmer than normal temperatures and no official freeze in Orlando for the third year in a row, we have more warm weather on the way. The storm track has begun its migration north and we will have warmer than normal temperatures for the remainder of this week.

The northerly shift of the jet stream will aid in pulling up more warm air and more mositure. That means our rain chances may actually increase in the coming weeks. Since January 1 we have received only 50% of our normal rainfall across most of Central Florida. This slightly wetter pattern will be a good thing.

The latest outlook for temperatures includes a continuation of our warmer than normal temps. Daily highs during March-May usually clim into the lower 80's. With a high chance of above normal readings we can expect most days to be in the 80's with an occasional 90 degree day tossed in.