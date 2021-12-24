Winter Weather Advisory issued near North Pole as Christmas approaches

Merry Christmas Eve from the FOX 35 Storm Team! We’re taking a look at the weather Santa and his reindeers will encounter while delivering

Portions of northern Alaska are under a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday night and Monday morning.

Heavy snow and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations of 8" to 12" are possible with ice likely.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Don't worry about Santa and his reindeer though! Rudolph will use his red nose to light up the sky and get Santa home safely to the North Pole.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.