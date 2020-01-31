Winning Super Bowl Sunday weather

After a rainy start to the weekend, skies will be clearing just in time for the Super Bowl.

A cold front will pass over the state on Friday night, helping increase the chance for showers in North Central Florida, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms over South Florida.

Saturday will begin with showers, but the activity will taper off by the afternoon, and skies will clear around sunset.

High pressure will build in on Sunday, with winds out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, which will bring in a cooler, drier airmass.

Expect temperatures in the mid-and-upper 60s on Sunday, with sun-filled skies.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s, with calm winds, so expect a chilly start as we head back to work on Monday.

