Will the weather be nice enough to eat outside on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving week is upon us and we have beautiful weather conditions to eat outside to stay socially distant this holiday.

It has been a stormy and gloomy end to the weekend, but thankfully these conditions won't last long. A weak and dry cold front will sweep through the region on Monday. It will bring dry, clear, and breezy conditions across east Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the upper-70s by Tuesday with a 0 percent chance for rain.

By Thursday, you can expect very similar conditions. Orlando will have a high of 82 degrees, with sunny skies and only a 10 percent chance for rain. Winds will have decreased by then, so it will be a lovely night to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner outside.

