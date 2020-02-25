Weather Changes - Be Prepared

Our latest cold front is ready to move through Central Florida during the next 24 hours with a band of rain, storms, and colder air. The best chance for rain moves into Orlando and all of Central Florida by 2pm on Wednesday.

By 4pm there will be a few storms developing if we get enough heat. Right now it appears we should hit the lower 80's which would provide the extra energy needed to push a few storms up to 35,000 feet. If the storms grow that tall, then they can tap the upper level winds and pull down some strong wind gusts.

Once these storms blow out of here, then we move onto some light showers and much cooler air. Looks like the winds will shift from the northwest by early evening allowing the temperatures to head downward.

After a very cool day on Thursday you can expect some cold air ovenight with temps dropping into the upper 30's to low 40's by sunrise Friday....snuggle up!