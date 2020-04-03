Warming trend for Central Florida continues through Saturday

Expand / Collapse search

ORLANDO, Fla. - After starting the month of April slightly cooler than average, a warming trend begins in Central Florida.

Temperatures in Orlando will climb to around 84 degrees on Friday, with mid-to-upper 70s along the coast. 

Expect sunny skies, light and variable winds becoming east southeast around 5-10 mph.

With high pressure in control of the forecast, dry conditions will continue, with only a few high clouds by the afternoon. 

Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees, under mostly clear skies. 

A high rip current risk is in effect at area beaches.

On Saturday, afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid-and upper-80s over interior counties, holding near 80 degrees at the coast.

By Sunday, moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will increase, causing an increase in cloud cover and rain chance.

Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s, and about a 30% chance of showers. 