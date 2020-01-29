Warmer Winter Continues

As we wind down January we look ahead to a continuation of the warmer than normal pattern. This Winter season has been very mild overall. So far...no freeze in metro Orlando. We have had a few cold nights, but no freeze. The overall pattern across North America is a zonal pattern with milder and moist air masses crossing the nation.

The new outlook for February, March and April continues this pattern with periodic cooling, but overall, a very mild pattern for Florida. This mild pattern will continue pull a Pacific airmass across the nation with a wet pattern to our north, while keeping Florida near normal for rainfall.

With most area lake levels on the high side, and the St.John's River running high, we should roll into our dry season with plenty of water and an overall low fire risk.