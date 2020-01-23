Warmer weather, dangerous beach conditions

It's a hazy start to the day, with low clouds and cool temperatures in the 50s.

It will be much warmer this afternoon, with high temperatures topping off in the low 70s areawide.

On Wednesday, after sub-freezing wind chills, Orlando only made it to 55 degrees.

Today, winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph, bringing more moisture to the lower levels of the atmosphere.

That will increase the humidity as well as our chance for scattered showers.

A high surf advisory and high rip current risk remain in effect at East Coast beaches until 7:00 PM.

Expect a 30% chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies by tonight.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.

Friday will be unseasonably warm, with temperatures topping off near 80 degrees.

A weak cold front will move over the state tomorrow night.

This will help clear out the cloud cover and bring temperatures down to the 60s by Sunday.