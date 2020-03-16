Warm temps, a few brief showers this week

After record heat this weekend, Monday will be another unseasonably warm day.

Expect low 80s along the coast with highs right around 84 degrees in Orange, Lake and Osceola counties.

According to climate records, the normal high temperature for March 16 in Orlando is 78 degrees.

A weak frontal boundary over North Florida will slowly slide south, toward Volusia county.

This will help bring a few brief showers along the Volusia and Brevard county coasts, mainly before lunchtime.

A warming trend will continue this week, with temperatures topping off in the upper 80s as we head toward Thursday, which is the first official day of Spring.

This weekend felt like summertime.

Leesburg hit 88 degrees on Sunday, which beat the old record of 87 set back in 2015.

Orlando topped off at 89, which was just two degrees away from the record of 91 set back in 1971.