Warm temperatures expected for the rest of the week

Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 84 degrees





There are partly cloudy skies tonight, but the rain chances remain at zero. Lows for tonight are in the upper 60s inland and upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. A cold front moving to our south will drop our temperatures slightly to the mid-80s tomorrow.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Tomorrow will be another warm day for the theme parks with temperatures in the mid-80s. Make sure to stay hydrated in the parks and apply plenty of sunscreens.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Tomorrow will be a perfect day at the beach in terms of weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Be careful in the water, surf will be 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.





Advertisement

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front will clear the peninsula early tomorrow morning dropping our temperatures to the mid-80s to start the week. It will still be hot with a slight breeze. Winds change to a northeasterly flow to start the week. Low pressure currently off the Atlantic coast will retrograde back to the Carolinas and increase our chance of rain by the end of the week. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest updates.