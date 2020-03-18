Warm & dry weather now. When is the rain moving in?

A warm southeasterly wind will help push temperatures above seasonal averages on Wednesday.

Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid-and-upper 80s, with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast.

Overnight lows will fall to the low-and-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure locked over the Atlantic will dominate our weather pattern through the weekend.

Expect sunny, dry weather through Saturday, with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

The next best chance for rain comes Sunday, as a weak frontal boundary stalls over North Florida.

This will help generate some moisture for showers, but overall the rain chance will be fairly low, at 30%.