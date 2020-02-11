Valentine's Day showers, cooler temps

After an unseasonably warm stretch of weather in Central Florida, with afternoon highs topping off in the mid-and-upper 80s, Valentine's Day will be cooler.

A weak cold front will slide over the state late Thursday night into Friday morning.

This will bring an increase in clouds and scattered showers.

We'll keep the rain chance at 40% on Friday, with temperatures topping off around 71 degrees, which is below average.

The normal temperature in Orlando for February 14 is 74 degrees.

Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph will help pull down drier air, so the weekend will be sunny and rain-free.

Expect 74 degrees on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

It will be warmer on Sunday, with highs topping off in the upper 70s.