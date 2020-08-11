Tropical wave moving west likely to develop into tropical depression, NHC says

An area of showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

They said that the tropical wave is currently located more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving west, northwest at 15 mph.

Since yesterday, the tropical wave has become better organized. It is likely to become a tropical depression within the next day or so. The general track of the system as of now looks like it will fall just north of the Leeward Islands. However, this could still change.

The good news though is that by the end of the week, this system should become weaker due to less conducive environmental conditions and it should break down.

However, if it does become a named storm, it will be called 'Josephine.'

Two hurricanes have formed in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season so far. Hurricane Hanna formed and lashed the Texas Gulf Coast in late July. Hurricane Isaias formed soon after and caused damage to the eastern United States coast.

