Tropical wave emerges in Atlantic, Claudette becomes Tropical Storm again

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Claudette is once again a tropical storm after downgrading back into a depression over the weekend. It is moving closer to the Atlantic Ocean and will soon be offshore. It currently has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and could strengthen more while over the water but is forecasted to become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, forecasters said that a tropical wave has emerged in the Atlantic, about 900 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It could develop more, with a 20 percent chance of formation over the next two to five days. It is moving westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

