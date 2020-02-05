Timing The Severe Storms

The line of severe storms is on the way for tomorrow evening and overnight. Computer models vary by up to 3 hours for the ETA of the squall line.

The squall line should arrive in Gainesville by 10pm or soon after. The tornado threat is greatest across north central Florida as you near interstate-10. All of the storms will be capable of tapping the powerful winds aloft to produce 70mph wind gusts on the ground.

By midnight the line of storms should be racing into metro Orlando and extending up through volusia county. Small hail is possible in addition to 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rainfall.

By 2:30 am Friday morning, the squall line will be moving into Brevard county with a continued risk of damaging winds and tornadoes. The probability of a tornado is low, but is still a real risk.

Advertisement

Be certain that your phone is fully charged before you go to sleep and that your FOX35 Weather App settings allow for notification of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Be sure to bring your pets indoors before you go to bed and be safe.