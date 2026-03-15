Timeline: When today’s rain arrives and moves out

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We'll likely see showers and storms ignite after lunchtime, between 1-3PM.

When will the most intense rain arrive?

The heaviest rain looks to arrive in the late afternoon, likely around 4–5 PM and continue through late evening.

When does it end?

The rain looks to taper off by around 9-10 PM as the upper-level energy in the atmosphere shifts to the northeast.

Where?

Essentially, the entire viewing area should at least see some rain today.

Impacts: How intense? Main threats. How much rain forecast?

The main hazards today are heavy rain and gusty wind. There is a low-end risk of severe weather today across all of Central Florida. Rainfall wise, there could be some spots that pick up around 2–3", but widespread amounts will likely fall closer to an inch or so.