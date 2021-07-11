Timeline: Showers, storms expected in Central Florida on Monday

East Central Florida has a hot and humid Monday ahead.

Afternoon highs will be right around 90 degrees across the peninsula.

However, we start the day with partly cloudy skies, then storms will slowly move into the region.

The sea breeze storms will active on Monday. The east coast sea breeze will dominate, causing all of the storms to move west across the Florida peninsula Monday afternoon and early evening.

There is a marginal risk, a 1/5 threat level, for strong to severe storms to form.

In addition to the heavy downpours and frequent lightning, you can expect the chance for coin-size hail and damaging wind gusts.

