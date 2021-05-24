Temperatures to soar into the 90s, dip into the 60s at night

It will be a hot, dry week across Central Florida, with temperatures soaring to the mid-90s by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, expect afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with 80s along the coast thanks to an onshore wind out of the southeast.

There is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents at area beaches, so be sure to swim next to an open lifeguard stand.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-and-upper 60s overnight, under clears skies and a south southeasterly wind between 5 to 10 mph.

By Wednesday, temperatures across the area will be soaring to the mid-90s, with mid-and-upper 80s along the coast.

The normal or average temperature in Orlando is 89 degrees.

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around through Friday, with a slight chance for showers returning to the forecast this weekend.

