Temperatures soar to near 80 on Friday ahead of next cold front

It's a cool, misty start with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s.

Afternoon high temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees in most spots across Central Florida.

Expect slightly cooler temperatures along the coast, with temperatures near 76 in Daytona Beach. A high rip current risk remains in effect until 7:00 PM.

Winds out of the south southwest at 5-10mph will help boost up the temperatures.

This is ahead of our next cold front that passes over Central Florida late Friday night.

"It's not very strong," FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said. "But it will help clear out the skies. So lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday."

On Saturday, expect seasonable temperatures around 70 degrees. It will be a little cooler on Sunday, with upper 60s and light winds out of the north. Wake-up temperatures over the next few days will be in the 40s and 50s.

