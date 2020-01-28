Sunny, delightful Tuesday

The clouds have checked out, so it will be a sunny and delightful Tuesday in East Central Florida.

Expect seasonable temperatures in the low 70s, with slightly cooler afternoon highs along the coast, in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, pulling down drier air which means sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday night, as a broad area of low pressure moves across the state.

Expect an increase in cloud cover tomorrow afternoon, as well as a rising shower chance ahead of the system.

In Orlando, the rain chance will be at 20% during the day, increasing to 50% during the evening hours.